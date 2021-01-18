Advertisement

Coca-Cola Classic taking place at Alyeska

By Austin Sjong
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:09 PM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Coca-Cola Classic is the first series race for the U12 and U14 age group of the year. Normally the race would be a qualifier for the Western Regional Championship, but thanks to the pandemic, that has been canceled as of now. However according to Connor “Bucky” McDonald, a coach for the Alyeska Ski Club, getting these kids out on the slopes is way bigger than competition.

“Just seeing the kids attitudes change going from Zoom classes they have no interaction, just sitting at home on the computer doing this and doing that, but once they get here they get to see their friends they get to be outside they get to be active, and they are just so happy,” said McDonald.

There are plenty of pandemic precautions that have been put in place as well. These include less people per lift, masks at all times, numerous health screenings before competing and a larger interval in between racers. Everyone we talked to at the event said they felt very safe and comfortable with the safeguards.

Next up on the slippery slopes are the U16 and U19 racers who are sure to shred the mountain and lay down some speedy times.

