Deadly “incident” reported at Red Dog mine near Kotzebue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 47-year-old employee at the Red Dog Mine near Kotzebue was killed during an incident.

“It is with regret that we report a fatal incident occurred on a production drill at our Red Dog operation in Alaska in the evening of Saturday, January 16, resulting in the death of a 47-year-old employee,” wrote mine operator Teck Alaska Incorporated. “We extend our deepest condolences to the employee’s family and friends.”

According to the company, no other employees or contractors were hurt.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

