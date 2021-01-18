Advertisement

Ed Sniffen appointed attorney general by Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Image from Dunleavy Facebook Page
Image from Dunleavy Facebook Page (KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Monday appointed Clyde “Ed” Sniffen as the new attorney general.

“Ed Sniffen has a long and proven record of leadership within the Department of Law and I am proud to appoint him to serve as our state’s next attorney general. In the past two years I have worked alongside Ed and know he will serve my administration and the people of Alaska with distinction,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement.

His appointment comes months after former Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson sent a resignation letter to Dunleavy.

Clarkson resigned from his post following accusations of inappropriate conduct with a fellow state employee.

“I am honored to be selected as the next Attorney General for Alaska, and look forward to working on the important legal issues facing our state,” Sniffen said.

After attending college, Sniffen began practicing law in Anchorage in 1988, according to a release from the governor’s office. In 2000 he started to work with the Alaska Department of Law. Then in August 2020, he was named acting attorney general.

