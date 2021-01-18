Advertisement

Hazardous driving conditions extend across Southcentral, Southeast

High winds, heavy rain and snow are making driving some of Alaska's highways dangerous.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:59 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The large and powerful storm moving through the Gulf of Alaska is creating difficult and hazardous driving conditions for areas of Southcentral and Southeast.

The Klondike Highway is closed as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. Heavy snow — up to 20 inches — is expected in the area with winds gusting to 50 mph. A wind gust of 37 mph was reported near Skagway at 12:53 p.m.

The Richardson Highway through Thompson Pass is listed as hazardous by 511.Alaska.gov due to black ice, blowing and drifting snow and wet and icy roads. Travel is not advised as of 12 p.m. Temperatures are hovering near 30 degrees and the peak wind gust as of 1:15 is 37 mph.

From Thompson Pass to Glennallen, the Richardson Highway is listed as “very difficult.” Temperatures are just above freezing and cameras along the highway show slick roads.

The Seward Highway from Hope to Seward is listed as difficult due to rain and high winds. Be cautious if you’re driving any of these highways and check 511.Alaska.gov for the latest road conditions.

Main roads around Anchorage are more wet than anything else but side roads where rain is falling on top of compacted snow are becoming slippery.

