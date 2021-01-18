Advertisement

High winds, heavy rain and snow headed for the southern coast

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 6:51 PM AKST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The next storm system is moving into the southern coastline of Alaska starting Sunday night. Many areas will begin with snow but warmer temperatures mean rain or a rain/snow mix is expected for much of Monday. Seward could see 1 to 2 inches of rain possible.

The Winter Storm Watch in Turnagain Pass has been cancelled. Though snow is expected, the warm temperatures mean a rain/snow mix is expected and only 6 to 10 inches of snow are likely for this event. Similarly, the Winter Storm Watch for Thompson Pass is also cancelled. Again, heavy snow expected — between 18 and 24 inches — but it will fall outside of the 12 hour time period that would have made it a warning. A Winter Storm Warning for the Copper River Basin will go into effect Monday morning with 12 to 24 inches of snow expected south of the Edgerton Highway and winds to 35 mph.

Portage Valley and eastern Turnagain Pass are also expecting high winds. A High Wind Warning lasts from early Monday through Monday evening with winds gusting to 80 mph. With the snow and wind, travel along the Seward Highway could become very difficult.

This same storm is bringing snow and wind to Bristol Bay with 6 to 8 inches of snow expected and winds to 40 mph. This is mainly for Port Heiden, Pilot Point and Egegik areas.

Southeast will see the influence of this system starting Monday with heavy rain and snow as well as high winds. High Wind Warnings are in place for winds gusting to 60 mph in some areas.

