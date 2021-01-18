Advertisement

Houston woman reported missing after 1-year-old son found alone in car

By KPRC staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:01 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON (KPRC) - A photo was sent to her parents Saturday, minutes before Laura Lacie Read went missing. The 34-year-old was smiling, appearing to be in good spirits, with her 1-year old son Xayden.

“We were texting back and forth. We were teasing about going to California on a vacation back getting a beach home,” said her father, Randy Read. “It kind of ended abruptly.”

Randy Read and his wife Sharon say Xayden was found alone in her car just outside a Dollar Tree a short time later.

“It’s horrible. She would not leave him alone. Something has happened. Somebody has forced her into something,” Randy Read said.

Since then, Houston Police Department has opened up a case.

Texas Equusearch has also got involved. Volunteers have spread out in about a 5-mile radius.

They’ve searched parking lots, put up fliers and were trying to find clues as to what may have happened.

“She’s just a fabulous, beautiful, smart young lady. Her and her boyfriend, fiancee moved to Houston with their son about 2 years ago,” Randy Read said.

Lacie has had problems in the past but moved to Houston to get away from that, her father said. He said their daughter’s fiancee, Dupree, has a big part of her recent happiness and success.

The family are pleading with anyone who may know what may have happened to her to come forward.

“She needs all the help we can give her, please,” Randy Read said.

“We need your help. We need you to find her,” Sharon Read added.

