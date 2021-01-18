Icy roads and difficult travel conditions on the Kenai

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The rollercoaster ride of temperatures and the nonstop stormy pattern is leading to difficult driving conditions on the Kenai.

For nearly two consecutive weeks, much of the Kenai has seen temperatures well above average. This warmth combined with the incoming storms is creating an ongoing saga of difficult road conditions. Most of these impacts are being felt along roads with no winter maintenance and the Seward Highway.

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge said in a Facebook post Sunday that Skilak Lake Road conditions are challenging. As of 3 pm Sunday, the road was covered in a glaze of ice and forecasts continue to show the fluctuating temperatures above and below zero.

Seward Highway isn’t immune to these impacts either, as the aforementioned storms continue to dump bucket loads of snow, with the greatest occurring in the passes. According to Alaska 511, these difficult driving conditions are also being seen on the first few miles where the Sterling Highway begins.

It’s important to remember to practice safe driving, especially as storms bring a multitude of impacts to the regions. From rain to snow and to icy roads, they can all cause fatal accidents on the roads, even if you are practicing defensive driving.

Data provided by the Federal Highway Administration show that on average 10% of all weather-related fatalities occur due to icy roads.

While driving conditions will improve only slightly into Tuesday, it’s important to remember to always drive safely on the roads. Stay alert, slow down and stay in control.

Winter Driving Tips (Alaska's News Source)

