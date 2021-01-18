Advertisement

Snow, rain and high winds raise avalanche danger

Avalanche danger is high in the Chugach
Avalanche danger is high in the Chugach(ktuu)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:36 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The most recent storms moving through Southcentral — including the current one — have raised the avalanche danger to high at all elevations in Turnagain Pass.

The Chugach National Forecast Avalanche Information Center says, “large natural avalanches are likely, and human triggered avalanches are very likely.”

Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended, based on today’s forecast.

The heavy snow and rain moving through Turnagain Pass and Portage Valley on Monday mean the center expects “a mix of dry slab and wet loose avalanches that could make it down to lower elevation runout zones.”

Avalanche hazard reduction work will be done along the Seward Highway today near Summit Lake (MP 44-46) until 3 p.m. Drivers in that area could experience delays of up to 45 minutes.

A High Wind Warning is also in place for Portage Valley and eastern Turnagain Arm until 6 p.m. Monday with winds out of the east 35 to 55 mph and gusts to 80 mph. The winds are expected to peak by early Monday afternoon. Heavy rain and occasional snow along with the high winds could make driving on the Seward Highway difficult.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong storm is moving into the Gulf of Alaska Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Heavy snow and high winds as the next storm hits Southcentral
ABC, FOX and CW networks pulled from GCI TV plans in Alaska.
GCI television customers remain blocked from popular programming
Image from the CDC's COVID-19 vaccination Program.
DHSS reports 271 new COVID-19 cases
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Rebekah Jones has been under investigation since...
Ex-Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones plans to surrender
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Far-right personality ‘Baked Alaska’ arrested in Capitol riot probe

Latest News

153 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
Alaska Legislature to convene amid budget, virus concerns
Difficult driving conditions on Skilak Lake Road, as fluctuating temperatures lead to icy roads.
Icy roads and difficult travel conditions on the Kenai
As we embark on a new year this is a good opportunity to evaluate the status of your home to...
A check-up for your house, how identifying small problems can save big bucks