Strong storm brings the return to high winds, rain and snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong storm in the Gulf of Alaska is just one of many that has impacted the region the past week. This storm is packing quite the punch when it comes to winds, as hurricane force wind gusts are likely for communities directly along the Gulf of Alaska. The storm which is quickly moving north, will slam into the coast tonight into Tuesday. As it does so, it will bring a multitude of impacts.

There are already multiple weather alerts that have been issued for Southcentral, as the storm begins it’s journey into the region.

- High Wind Warning: Portage Valley, Eastern Turnagain Arm and Southeast Prince William Sound until 6PM. Southeast winds 25 to 55mph with gusts up to 75 mph are likely.

- Winter Storm Warning: Along the Richardson Highway south of the Edgerton Highway Junction where up to 24 inches of snow is expected. Snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches along the Glenn Highway west of Glennallen.

- Hurricane Force Wind Warning: Along the Northern Gulf of Alaska, where winds up to 75 mph are possible and seas as high as 32 ft.

The greatest impacts will be felt ahead of the storm, as the moisture and winds move inland. Already this morning heavy rain is falling across coastal regions, transitioning to snow as it runs into the mountains and “cooler” air. Farther inland from Anchorage into the valley, we’re seeing a light wintry mix. This will continue for the next hour or so ahead of warmer air, that will transition everything back to rain. With this being the case, little to no accumulation is expected for the morning. Through the day we’ll see winds peak towards the afternoon hours for coastal regions, with wind gusts in Anchorage topping out around 25 mph.

As the storm moves inland it will weaken, so much of the activity will begin to let up into the night. While snow can be expected for higher elevations, the warm nature of this storm, along with the high winds will create an avalanche danger in the coming days. Be mindful of that, as snow hasn’t been allowed to settle following the never-ending storm cycle.

Later tonight we’ll tap into slightly cooler air which will allow a transition back over to snow. This will lead to Anchorage and the valley seeing the best shot at snow accumulation. For now it’s looking like Anchorage will see anywhere from half an inch to just shy of an inch. Areas in the valley will likely top out at 2 inches, with localized heavier amounts.

As the snow tapers off into Tuesday, expect drier weather and some peaks of the sun by the afternoon. Enjoy it, because another storm, while weak, will arrive on our doorstep by Wednesday!

Have a safe Monday!

