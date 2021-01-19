Alaska Senate Republicans form majority caucus

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Senate Republicans have formed a majority caucus on the same day that the 32nd Alaska Legislature will convene for its regular session.

Sen. Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, is set to be Senate president.

There are 13 Republicans and seven Democrats in the Senate. At least 11 senators are needed to form a majority caucus. Despite the clear majority of GOP senators, there have been sharp divisions among Republicans on how to tackle the Permanent Fund dividend and the budget.

Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich, D-Anchorage, had been advocating for a bipartisan coalition in the Senate. A majority caucus is able to issue committee assignments and plays a central role in which bills pass into law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

