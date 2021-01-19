Alaska SPCA Pet Project success stories

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Each week since Fall of 2020, Alaska’s News Source has been featuring a pet, or a litter of kittens or puppies, looking for their fur-ever homes.

Some of the animals we have featured are now settling in with their new owners including Hank the Tank, Charlie and Ollie.

Hank was one of the first pets featured. He is a well mannered senior American Bulldog mix. He is about 10-years-old and is loving his new home.

Charlie is a gentle, 2-year-old male cat who loves to be brushed. He came to Alaska SPCA as a stray, but now this sweet and friendly boy is with his purrfect match.

Ollie is a sweet, 3-year-old, lab/golden retriever mix who staff described as smart and silly. This beautiful boy is now getting belly rubs from his new family.

These three adorable pets are obviously off the market now, but there are plenty of other pets available at Alaska SPCA, check out their website and tune in every Wednesday to CBS5 at noon and 4 p.m. to see a new pet featured weekly.

And for your pet’s health, as well as cutting down the number of unwanted animals looking for homes who end up in shelters or on the street, Alaska SPCA also offers low-cost spay and neutering clinics as well as vaccines for your pet.

