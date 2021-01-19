Falling temperatures will lead to icy conditions into Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a wild ride the last 24 hours across Southcentral, as a strong storm pushed into the region. This storm brought significantly warmer temperatures, a faux breakup, windy conditions, and a rain/snow mix across the region. It was the recipe for disaster and that’s certainly what we’ve been seeing on the roads.

While most of the activity has come to an end this morning, we’re still seeing some breezy winds and some light snow showers falling. This activity will slowly let up through the day, with some sunshine into the afternoon hours. Areas seeing light snow this morning will see a Trace to just shy of half an inch of accumulation. However, considering the recent warmth that we saw, it likely will only add to the already slick conditions.

As the remnants of this storm fall apart, we’ll see a brief return to “cooler” conditions. Temperatures for many will fall below freezing through the day and back into the 20s through the night. This will lead to icy conditions gradually developing and will likely lead to a difficult commute for your Wednesday. This brief return to temperatures below freezing will last into Wednesday, before our next storm brings the return to warmer conditions.

It was has been a never-ending cycle of storms, Southcentral looks to finally be breaking that trend. The final storm looks to arrive this weekend and will bring with it the chance of seeing some light snow Friday into Saturday. This will also come with another return to warmer conditions, as we make a run back into the mid 30s. It’s these storms that is leading January to close out significantly warmer than average. However, on the heels of this final storm, temperatures look to return back to winter standards. For many this will likely be a shock, considering the warming trend that has taken hold following the first few days of January.

Have a safe Tuesday!

