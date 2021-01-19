Advertisement

Healthy Living: Local dentist creates a wellness community for Alaskans

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:13 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It seems now more than ever health and wellness are essential. With gyms operating at smaller capacity or sometimes even closed, that wellness isn’t as easy to come by.

In this week’s Healthy Living, Alaskans have a virtual option called Live Breathe Alaska. It’s a Facebook page created by Dr. Owen Mandanas, who also happens to be a local dentist.

Mandanas said the goal is to learn together and to learn how to thrive optimally in our great state. Everything from a smoothie bowl virtual workshop to beginner salsa lessons and exercise options during a pandemic. The Facebook page, which was created five years ago, has already drawn the interest of some 2,300 people. Mandanas said the idea started after she realized she was helping her patients with more than just their dental work.

“There was just so much more that I wanted for my patients that I wasn’t able to do for them in the small amount of time that I had, I mean just nutrition and just health and activity and stress, all these things needed to be addressed and so I just really created it for my patients and then it just kind of became so much more,” she explained.

In addition to the Facebook page, there’s also a website for Live Breathe Alaska.

