Mid-winter meltdown across Alaska

A “Pineapple Express” flow brings in mild temperatures
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:13 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A mess of weather from high winds to rain and snow washed over the southcentral region on Monday. Heavy rain and strong winds for southeast Alaska, and snow over the southwest where colder temperatures remained through the day.

Wet roads will re-freeze and ice up overnight. Drivers should be very careful on roads in and around Anchorage, as well as all across the state.

