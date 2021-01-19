MLK Day of Giving: The ‘Souper Bowl’ food drive

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Helping fight hunger and food insecurity in the community. Monday, the Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Anchorage Chapter and NAACP Anchorage Branch participated in Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Giving by holding a food drive.

“If we are able to and we’ve been blessed with resources, then it’s only good to give back,” says Andrea Hudson, foundation chair of the Anchorage Chapter of Jack and Jill. “Part of our program is to give back to the community. We give back through community organizations, we give through canned food drives, we do all kinds of volunteer organizations.”

Organizers called the event the “Souper Bowl of Caring” food drive. The goal was to collect at least 1,000 pounds of food, topping the 906 pounds collected last year.

“Rain or shine we are here, it’s the spirit of giving. You give, it doesn’t matter what the elements are outside. People are hungry whether it’s rain or shine,” says Hudson. “Life goes on things happen, so the elements won’t dictate what we need to do in our local community and give back.”

All donations collected from the event will be donated to the Food Bank of Alaska.

As for whether or not the organizations met their goal of 1,000 pounds, they will get those numbers on Friday.

