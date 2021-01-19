New death, 130 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death and 130 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The new death is in an Alaska resident, bringing the state total of deaths to 229 residents and one nonresident.

The new COVID-19 cases bring the state total of cases to 52,222 residents and nonresidents. Of the new cases, five were reported in nonresidents with two in Anchorage, one in Fairbanks, one in Nome and one in an unknown location.

At least 1,162 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 58 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another three are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Nine of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS dashboard on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 600 inpatient and 52 ICU beds available in the state.

A total of 1,414,531 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska since the pandemic began, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

The state COVID-19 vaccine dashboard states 56,869 first dose and 12,178 second dose vaccinations have been administered.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 30

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4

Kodiak Island Borough: 5

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 5

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 30

North Slope Borough: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 5

Sitka City Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 2

Bethel Census Area: 26

Kusilvak Census Area: 14

