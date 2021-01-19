No in-person school for ASD students due to hazardous road conditions
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:33 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District says there will be no in-person school or activities Tuesday because of “extremely hazardous road conditions” across Anchorage and Eagle River and Chugiak.
ASD says instead Tuesday will be an e-learning day for all students in the district. The district adds things will pick back up Wednesday for all scheduled in-person classes and programs.
