No in-person school for ASD students due to hazardous road conditions

(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:33 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District says there will be no in-person school or activities Tuesday because of “extremely hazardous road conditions” across Anchorage and Eagle River and Chugiak.

ASD says instead Tuesday will be an e-learning day for all students in the district. The district adds things will pick back up Wednesday for all scheduled in-person classes and programs.

ASD Families, Because of extremely hazardous road conditions across Anchorage and Eagle River/Chugiak this morning,...

Posted by Anchorage School District on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

