South Anchorage’s Jackson Harmon commits to Montana State for football

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A South Anchorage High School product is taking his talents to Bozeman, Montana, where he will go from being a Wolverine to being a Bobcat.

“It feels amazing,” Jackson Harmon said, “it was a very long and rough ride to finally commit and be apart of that family it is a big relief off my shoulders.”

Harmon has only been able to visit the campus of Montana State University once so far, and even that was only an academic visit. However, when it comes to why he made the choice, there was more to it besides just football.

Harmon said, “It looks a lot like Alaska, lots of mountains, very pretty mountains, snow and there is a big backing in the community behind football. I love that it made it a very easy choice.”

He has played quarterback for most of his football life, but when he goes to the Bobcats he will be transitioning to the defense side of the ball at either the safety or the cornerback position. Now, for most people, that would be a daunting task to switch positions but Harmon is excited about the transition. Saying he knows what the quarterback is going to be thinking, so it should make it easier to defend against the pass.

The 2019 State Champion is set to graduate high school in May, the same month he is set to go down to start training and preparing for his first year in college. As for what he wishes he would have known as a freshman in high school? “Weights are your friend,” Harmon said with a smile.

