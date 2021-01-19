Western Alaska community without water after weekend fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A community in Western Alaska has declared an emergency disaster after a fire destroyed a laundromat on Saturday.

People in Tuluksak are now without water, according to the Tuluksak Native Community Council president.

“We need all the help we can get,” says Middy Peter, council president.

He says donations are coming in from outside sources and they are expecting water from Anchorage and Bethel.

Angela Alexie, the Tuluksak council vice president, said the building was one of the primary sources of water for the village. Peter says some people are getting water from the frozen Kuskokwim and he says there is a COVID-19 outbreak “on top of everything else.”

The council is in contact with the state and they hope to get help with the disaster declaration.

He says if people are interested in donating they can contact the council by calling 907-695-6420 or emailing tuluksak99679@gmail.com.

