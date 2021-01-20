Advertisement

1 dead another hurt following a snowmachine crash near Fox Monday

(File)
(File)(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:54 AM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Trooper say a 51-year-old Fairbanks woman has died following a snowmachine crash near Fox on the pipeline access trails.

AST says around 4 p.m. Monday they got a call about the snowmachine crash. Troopers say Misty Blanchard of Fairbanks was operating a snowmachine with a single passenger identified as 23-year-old Sidney Robertson of Jackson, Missouri. AST says both were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

“While descending down a steep hill Blanchard lost control of the snowmachine which caused herself and Robertson to be thrown off of the snowmachine and onto the ground,” wrote AST in an online dispatch.

Blanchard was declared deceased, while Robertson was rushed to the hospital.

The investigation continues.

