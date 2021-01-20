Active weather pattern for the Aleutians, S. Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Icy roads initiated some traffic trouble Tuesday morning in the state’s largest city, halting a planned return to classroom teaching for the Anchorage School District. We also have two avalanches that came down on the Klondike highway. Officials say it will take a few days to clear. And in Haines, word of a small landslide along the side of the original slide path as wet weather drenched the region earlier in the week.

