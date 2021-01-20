Additional landslides, avalanches reported across Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another series of storms has brought wet and windy weather to Southeast Alaska, leading to additional landslides and avalanches.

An atmospheric river brought nearly 5 inches of rain to Haines in the last week and although it wasn’t as much precipitation as what hit the area in December, the hillsides are proving to still be quite vulnerable to the wet weather.

The Haines Borough reported new slide activity Tuesday afternoon in the same area that washed out at least one home and was where a search was suspended in December for two missing people. According to the Haines Emergency Operation Center, the Beach Road slide area is still moving. They reported a new area about 20 feet wide and 60 feet high slid roughly 200 feet downhill Monday night.

This is the original Beach Road Landslide that happened on December 2, 2020. (Haines Borough Emergency Operations Center)

This photograph from January 19, 2021, shows an additional landslide on the southeast flank of the December Beach Road slide that broke off and slid into the slide path. (Haines Borough Emergency Operations Center)

In addition to the Beach Road Slide, a slide was also reported at mile 19 on the Haines Highway in a regular slide area, and a rockslide was reported near miles 5 to 6 of Lutak Road. The EOC is reminding residents in Haines to be aware of any steep terrain above and to watch for any changes, including ground movement or flooding.

Further north, the Klondike Highway was closed Monday due to whiteout conditions and the Department of Transportation says it will likely stay closed for days after two avalanches were discovered near White Pass.

Avalanche danger remains high in Southeast and in parts of Southcentral. The Richardson Highway is also closed as of Tuesday evening for Avalanche Mitigation from mile 12 through mile 45.

