ASD made the call to cancel Tuesday in-person classes due to weather but the decision was disappointing to many

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In-person learning for the Anchorage School District has been canceled several times before when COVID-19 numbers were high, but it was Mother Nature who spoiled Tuesday’s much-anticipated return to class.

ASD Communications Director Alan Brown said rainy streets that turned into sheets of ice Tuesday morning made it unsafe for buses and students walking to school. Brown said the early morning call was made for safety, but it wasn’t an easy one to make.

“And today, I think, was an even tougher one for the superintendent,” said Brown. “We’ve been so excited to get kids back into schools, even for just this first phase, for a long time. So even to delay that for one day is really a challenge.”

At North Star Elementary, Principal Julie Sery said the cancellation was also tough on teachers.

“There was a lot of text messaging going on between teachers and other staff members and we were all bummed,” she said. “There was a universal [sigh]. We were ready for kids to be back, but this gives us one more day to do some quick fixes and make sure that we have posters up, so I guess it’s bittersweet in some ways.”

Brown said, weather permitting, the district is determined to have pre-K through second graders back in class Wednesday.

“Our plan is to be at school tomorrow on schedule barring any other freak weather issue or challenge.”

Brown said Tuesday would not be counted as a snow day since students and teachers were able to easily translate to online learning. He said the district wants students to keep the computers they were given to use at home, even after school begins, just in case schools close again.

