Advertisement

ASD made the call to cancel Tuesday in-person classes due to weather but the decision was disappointing to many

Anchorage School District
Anchorage School District(Scott Gross)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:46 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In-person learning for the Anchorage School District has been canceled several times before when COVID-19 numbers were high, but it was Mother Nature who spoiled Tuesday’s much-anticipated return to class.

ASD Communications Director Alan Brown said rainy streets that turned into sheets of ice Tuesday morning made it unsafe for buses and students walking to school. Brown said the early morning call was made for safety, but it wasn’t an easy one to make.

“And today, I think, was an even tougher one for the superintendent,” said Brown. “We’ve been so excited to get kids back into schools, even for just this first phase, for a long time. So even to delay that for one day is really a challenge.”

At North Star Elementary, Principal Julie Sery said the cancellation was also tough on teachers.

“There was a lot of text messaging going on between teachers and other staff members and we were all bummed,” she said. “There was a universal [sigh]. We were ready for kids to be back, but this gives us one more day to do some quick fixes and make sure that we have posters up, so I guess it’s bittersweet in some ways.”

Brown said, weather permitting, the district is determined to have pre-K through second graders back in class Wednesday.

“Our plan is to be at school tomorrow on schedule barring any other freak weather issue or challenge.”

Brown said Tuesday would not be counted as a snow day since students and teachers were able to easily translate to online learning. He said the district wants students to keep the computers they were given to use at home, even after school begins, just in case schools close again.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage small business owners held up cardboard tombstones in front of the Anchorage Assembly...
‘I really dislike lies’: Business owners react to being on list of closed stores
High winds, heavy rain and snow are making driving some of Alaska's highways dangerous.
Hazardous driving conditions extend across Southcentral, Southeast
Deadly incident reported at Red Dog Mine near Kotzebue
153 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
Several state buildings closed through Thursday out of ‘an abundance of caution’

Latest News

Alsworth gave his account to KSRM after staying up all night to attend a pro-Trump rally held...
Alaskan recalls Capitol
Send us your questions about the COVID-19 vaccination process.
COVID-19 Q&A: Are vaccine doses from different manufacturers interchangeable?
Fire burns building in Tuluksak
Western Alaska community without water after weekend fire
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an airplane flies...
BLM signs, issues leases for 9 ANWR tracts