Advertisement

Biden urges unity during altered inauguration ceremony

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Neither the pandemic, nor threats of violence, could stop the transition of power here in our nation’s capital Wednesday.

It’s what we’ve come to expect on Inauguration Day: the pageantry, bipartisanship, and tradition. At the same time, there were many differences this year.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris briefly removed their face masks as they took their oaths. The former presidents, lawmakers, and guests around them all covered their faces and sat apart.

Surrounding the Capitol, 20,000 National Guard troops kept watch.

“We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” said President Biden in his speech.

The president spoke about the impact of the pandemic, racial tensions, and national division.

“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America, requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy – unity,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump did not attend. He left the White House for the last time hours before the changeover, but gave a nod to President Biden.

“I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success,” President Trump told supporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, minutes before he boarded Air Force One for Florida.

President Biden is already cutting into the Trump administration’s legacy. Wednesday night, Biden signs a series of executive actions undoing many of Trump’s moves.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage small business owners held up cardboard tombstones in front of the Anchorage Assembly...
‘I really dislike lies’: Business owners react to being on list of closed stores
Road Conditions 10/20
No in-person school for ASD and APU students due to hazardous road conditions
Anchorage man charged in death threat to Assembly member
Alaska man offers first-hand account of US Capitol riot to Kenai radio station
New death, 130 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

Latest News

Group working to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy needs 22,000 more signatures
Sen. Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, was chosen to be Senate president.
Alaska Senate Republicans form majority caucus as the Legislature convenes
Alaskans share their thoughts on the impeachment.
What Alaska residents are saying about the impeachment
Rep. Don Young votes against House resolution calling on VP Pence to invoke 25th amendment
ANCHORAGE MAYORAL CANDIDATE FORUM ON CHILD AND FAMILY ISSUES
4 Anchorage mayoral candidates attend forum on child and family issues