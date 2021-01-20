DHSS adds 23 deaths, 167 new COVID-19 cases to Alaska dashboard Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting a record of single-day deaths with 23 on Wednesday. State health officials say many of those deaths are now being reported after death certificate review.

One of the new deaths was in a nonresident, bring the state total of deaths to two nonresidents and 251 residents.

DHSS is also reporting 167 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents. Ten of these cases were reported in nonresidents with two in Anchorage, one in Seward, one in Wasilla, one in Unalaska and five in unknown locations.

The new COVID-19 cases bring the state total of cases to 52,393 residents and nonresidents.

The state COVID-19 vaccine dashboard states 59,392 first dose and 13,270 second dose vaccinations have been administered.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 55

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 10

Kodiak Island Borough: 3

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 27

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 34

North Slope Borough: 3

City and Borough of Juneau: 2

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 5

Kusilvak Census Area: 11

