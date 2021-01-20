Advertisement

GRAPHIC: New York man charged with assaulting officer during Capitol riots

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:52 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - One of the people involved in the Capitol riots was arrested Tuesday in New York, officials said.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III faces charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

During the riots, Metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges was pinned between rioters and the terrace archway leading to the Capitol.

Prosecutors say McCaughey can be see in a video using a clear police shield to physically push against the left side of the officer’s body.

He is also heard telling the officer, “You are going to get squished. Just go home.”

McCaughey is scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage man charged in death threat to Assembly member
Anchorage small business owners held up cardboard tombstones in front of the Anchorage Assembly...
‘I really dislike lies’: Business owners react to being on list of closed stores
Road Conditions 10/20
No in-person school for ASD and APU students due to hazardous road conditions
Alaska man offers first-hand account of US Capitol riot to Kenai radio station
New death, 130 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

Latest News

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as...
Democrats gaining Senate control as new members take oath
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, coronavirus
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
As virus surges, states reporting shortages of vaccine
An Israeli electronics store employee looks at a wall of televisions broadcasting live the 59th...
World hopes for renewed cooperation under new US president