Group working to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy needs 22,000 more signatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group working to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says they have collected 70% of what is necessary to reach their goal.

Recall Dunleavy has a little under 50,000 signatures but says it needs exactly 71,252 signatures to give to the Division of Elections.

“If we don’t do something about this pattern of illegal activity and bad faith governance, if we don’t hold [the governor] accountable, no one will,” said Pat Race, a volunteer for Recall Dunleavy.

The group needs 25% of the number of voters from the 2018 gubernatorial election to sign the petition. That is how the Division of Elections came up with the total number of signatures needed.

“There were certain violations — failure to appoint a judge, separation of powers violation, ethical violations—the Alaska Supreme Court upheld those violations,” says Scott Kendall, the attorney for Recall Dunleavy. “There is no legal barrier remaining to the recall. There is no legal recourse to stop it.”

Once the group has the signatures they will then submit them to the Division of Elections, which then has 30 days to count the signatures and see if they have enough.

After that time, the Divison of Elections then sets a date 60 to 90 days out for a special election to vote on the recall. This vote is open to everyone registered to vote in the state of Alaska.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to the governor’s office, which said the governor believes his “record will withstand any recall effort.”

“While the recall group is focused on politics, the Governor is focused on navigating Alaska during one of the worst crises in the state’s history,” Corey Young with the governor’s office said. “Having the second-best vaccination rates in the country, the Governor is focused on the safety of Seniors and all Alaskans during the pandemic. Governor Dunleavy will continue to fight for the full PFD and push forward capital budget projects which will stimulate the economy and put people to work. Governor Dunleavy stands by his commitment to Alaskans and continues to move forward on the agenda he believes is best for the State of Alaska and what got him elected in the first place.”

Recall Dunleavy would like to gather the remaining signatures needed by mid-March.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.