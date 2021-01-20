Advertisement

Officer who diverted rioters escorts Harris at inauguration

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:43 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When Vice President Kamala Harris stepped up to take the oath of office, she was escorted by Eugene Goodman.

He’s the Capitol Police officer who became the face of the resistance to rioters who stormed the Capitol two weeks ago.

He’s taken on a new role -- acting Deputy House Sergeant at Arms.

Washington is on heightened security in the wake of the deadly riot Jan. 6 that temporarily disrupted the electoral certification.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage small business owners held up cardboard tombstones in front of the Anchorage Assembly...
‘I really dislike lies’: Business owners react to being on list of closed stores
Road Conditions 10/20
No in-person school for ASD and APU students due to hazardous road conditions
Anchorage man charged in death threat to Assembly member
Alaska man offers first-hand account of US Capitol riot to Kenai radio station
New death, 130 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

Latest News

On Saturday, Michael Krystek and Sara Estela exchanged their wedding vows next to Sara’s...
Couple holds wedding in hospital so bride’s dying father can attend
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
As virus surges, states reporting shortages of vaccine
(File)
1 dead another hurt following a snowmachine crash near Fox Monday
The Biden-Harris White House released a video shortly after their swearing in, highlighting...
Biden-Harris: The work begins
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, right,...
Ex-Arizona official to head to prison for illegal adoptions