Sunshine makes a return Wednesday afternoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Things have been fairly quiet across Southcentral for the better part of 24 hours. This comes following the dissipation of Tuesday’s storm that brought a light am wintry mix and then sunshine into the afternoon. Since then temperatures have taken a downward trend below freezing, leading to some icy conditions across parts of Southcentral. You’ll want to be cautious on the roads through the day, as slick spots are still likely, although nothing like what we saw yesterday.

This morning overcast skies have made a return, amidst a very weak low over Kodiak. This is leading to a few stray flurries across Anchorage and the Valley. While little to no accumulation can be expected, most locations will likely remain on the drier side through the morning. The better shot for any rain/snow will be along coastal regions. While it won’t be anything like the storm Southcentral just experienced, some light to moderate precipitation can be expected.

As the storm moves inland and weakens, we’ll see clouds break up across the region once more. This will bring the return to sunshine and temperatures near freezing through the day. Soak up that sunshine as it will be very brief, as clouds make a return into Thursday.

We continue to remain on the warmer side to close out the week, as another storm stalls across Southcentral. This will keep warm conditions, rain/snow and breezy winds back to the region. While most of the impacts will be along coastal regions, Anchorage and the valley will see the best shot of snow by Saturday. It’s likely that we could see some accumulation with this system.

Looking ahead, as that storm pulls out of Southcentral we will see the return to cooler conditions. After what has been a warm January, it’s likely that we’ll close out this month and welcome in February with temperatures in the 20s for highs and teens for lows.

Have a blessed Wednesday!

