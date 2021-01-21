Alaska’s political leaders react to Biden’s ban on drilling in ANWR

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On his first day in office, newly inaugurated President Joe Biden made a quick move passing several executive orders targeting the federal government’s responses to COVID-19 and climate change. The order to effectively ban any and all drilling for oil within the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge drew strong criticism from those who have supported opening up the “1002 area” to oil exploration.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy told Alaska’s News Source that Biden’s decision is a “lose-lose-lose-lose” situation for Alaska’s economy, rural communities, the federal government and responsible state-led resource development.

“It attacks the very essence of Alaska,” the governor said. “Between the jobs, between the oil in the pipeline reducing transportation costs, between the royalty share — Alaska loses across the board on this, and the country loses.”

The announcement also drew similar reactions from all three members of Alaska’s congressional delegation.

“It is not surprising, though no less disappointing, that President Biden is continuing Obama-era attacks against Alaska,” began a written statement from the office of GOP Rep. Don Young.

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan called the decision “job-killing orders.”

“As we are struggling to rebuild our economy, these directives announced today will cause real harm to millions of Americans, and thousands of Alaskans,” Sullivan said. “Jobs will be lost. Families will struggle.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska’s senior senator, often broke with the Trump Administration; however, on the issue of ANWR, both pushed to give oil companies access to the refuge’s coastal plain. Just hours after congratulating Biden on his presidency, she issued a statement in opposition to his first actions as head of the executive branch.

“I am astounded to see that the Biden administration’s ‘day one’ priority is put our economy, jobs, and nation’s security at risk,” Murkowski said.

Dunleavy says his office also plans to push the issue, once they have a better idea of how the moratorium on drilling will be implemented. The congressional delegates have vowed to push back against the president’s move to undo the law which was passed as part of the tax cut and jobs act of 2017; however, the level of interest in leases within ANWR did draw far less attention than many expected it might.

The state-led Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, which now possesses seven of the nine leases issued by the Bureau of Land Management, passed on opportunities to comment on the matter on Wednesday morning. It’s unclear exactly what will become of the leases, which were finalized on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Biden was set to take office.

Meanwhile, tribal and environmental groups are celebrating the move and praising Biden’s quick actions — including the Gwich’in Steering Committee, which filed legal action seeking to halt the lease sale which occurred earlier this month.

“It is so important that our young people see that we are heard, and that the president acknowledges our voices, our human rights and our identity,” Executive Director Bernadette Demientieff wrote. “We know there’s so much work ahead, and are thankful that the President will take early actions to help protect these lands forever.”

In Fort Yukon, Gwichyaa Zhee 2nd Tribal Chief Michael Peter was supportive of the president’s announcement that his tribe’s sacred lands will be protected.

“The last administration, what they tried to do in Utah and with the keystone pipeline was done with no regard to indigenous people’s right and our way of life,” he said.

Alaska’s News Source also reached out to several of the Alaska Native corporations who have voiced support for responsible resource developments in ANWR in the past. The Arctic Slope Regional Corp. deferred questions to those who were actually issued leases. When reached by phone, another individual from the Kaktovik Iñupiat Corp. requested that we submitted questions by email, and did not offer a response before this article was published.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.