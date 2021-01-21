Advertisement

Back above freezing across much of Southcentral

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:52 AM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Same story, different day!

Warmth continues to build into Southcentral, leading to what will likely amount to a top 15 warmest January on record. This comes as a series of storms have been moving into the Gulf of Alaska, pulling in warmth and moisture. Today marks the 15th consecutive day of temperatures above average for Southcentral, as we begin another rollercoaster climb above freezing.

While many locations this morning are still sitting in the 20s, it won’t take long for the push of warmer air to arrive. Homer is already holding in the lower 40s today and that air will only continue to modify as it tracks to the north. While the warmest temperatures will be along coastal regions of Southcentral, areas from Anchorage into the valley will have no trouble seeing temperatures topping the freezing mark.

With this warm surge of air, you’ll want to be extra cautious as slick spots will be evident into the weekend. Although this storm is bringing another round of warmth to Southcentral, the main low is in the Bering. This is limiting just how much moisture is making it into the region, meaning that a lot of precipitation won’t fall with this event. The only exception will be Saturday, as in incoming low reinforces the activity that is already in place across Southcentral. It’s here where some snow accumulation looks very likely. As of now 1 to 3 inches is a safe bet.

Good news for those in Southeast, as high pressure across the Northern Pacific Ocean is leading to some sunshine and drier weather. This sticks around into Friday.

Have a safe Thursday!

