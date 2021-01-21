Advertisement

COVID-19 Q&A: Can you get doses in different states?

Send us your questions about the COVID-19 vaccination process.
Send us your questions about the COVID-19 vaccination process.(KTUU)
By Jill Burke
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska News Source is answering viewer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Question:

“I am moving to Washington. If I get my first COVID-19 Vaccine here in Alaska, would I be able to get my second shot after I get to Washington? Or is it better to wait till I get to Washington to get both shots?” - Jenny

Answer:

Alaska’s public health team says it’s a bad idea to try to get the first and second dose in different states. Whether you are moving to or from Alaska it’s a situation they say you should try to avoid.

“Delay your move. We can’t guarantee that you’re going to get a vaccine if you move out of state for your second dose. Nor can we guarantee that you’ll get your second dose here,” Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said Wednesday during a video conference.

Zink said things could change when more vaccine becomes available. But at this moment, it’s important to get your two-dose course from the same provider.

If you have to travel and get doses in different locations, Zink recommends calling around to see if you can get on a waitlist in the event a provider can make the second dose available to you.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said if you move, it might be worth it to fly back just to get the second dose from the same place.

Finally, Zink also cautioned that other states may have stricter eligibility guidelines, possibly making you ineligible there to even get a shot.

Editor’s Note: The viewer question has been lightly edited for clarity.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage man charged in death threat to Assembly member
Anchorage small business owners held up cardboard tombstones in front of the Anchorage Assembly...
‘I really dislike lies’: Business owners react to being on list of closed stores
Alaska man offers first-hand account of US Capitol riot to Kenai radio station
Road Conditions 10/20
No in-person school for ASD and APU students due to hazardous road conditions
New death, 130 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

Latest News

Send us your questions about the COVID-19 vaccination process.
COVID-19 Q&A: When will commercial truck drivers be eligible?
Send us your questions about the COVID-19 vaccination process.
COVID-19 Vaccine Q&A: Vaccine availability for families with children who experience a disability
Send us your questions about the COVID-19 vaccination process.
COVID-19 Q&A: Are vaccine doses from different manufacturers interchangeable?
APD asks for public’s help with unsolved 2020 homicides