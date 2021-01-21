COVID-19 Q&A: Can you get doses in different states?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska News Source is answering viewer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I am moving to Washington. If I get my first COVID-19 Vaccine here in Alaska, would I be able to get my second shot after I get to Washington? Or is it better to wait till I get to Washington to get both shots?” - Jenny

Alaska’s public health team says it’s a bad idea to try to get the first and second dose in different states. Whether you are moving to or from Alaska it’s a situation they say you should try to avoid.

“Delay your move. We can’t guarantee that you’re going to get a vaccine if you move out of state for your second dose. Nor can we guarantee that you’ll get your second dose here,” Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said Wednesday during a video conference.

Zink said things could change when more vaccine becomes available. But at this moment, it’s important to get your two-dose course from the same provider.

If you have to travel and get doses in different locations, Zink recommends calling around to see if you can get on a waitlist in the event a provider can make the second dose available to you.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said if you move, it might be worth it to fly back just to get the second dose from the same place.

Finally, Zink also cautioned that other states may have stricter eligibility guidelines, possibly making you ineligible there to even get a shot.

