Man facing robbery, assault charges after threatening Carrs employee with knife, police say

(AP)
By Malia Barto
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:18 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - James S. V. Pearce, 37, is facing charges for robbery and assault after an incident at the Carrs store on Gambell Street Tuesday afternoon.

The Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a robbery involving a knife Tuesday, around 1:59 p.m. at the Carrs at 1340 Gambell St. Police say a Carrs employee saw Pearce conceal items inside the store and confronted him. Pearce then pulled out a knife and threatened the employee with it; the employee backed away, according to an APD dispatch.

Pearce was spotted on E. 13th Avenue near Ingra Street by an officer who began giving Pearce commands and called for additional officers. When those other officers arrived, the dispatch says Pearce became “belligerent and verbally challenged the officers to shoot him.” Shortly after, Pearce followed officers’ orders and was taken into custody.

Police found the large butcher-style knife on Pearce during a pat-down search, as well as the stolen items from Carrs.

