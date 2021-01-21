New death, 203 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new COVID-19 death and 203 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The new death brings the state total of deaths to 252 residents and two nonresidents since the pandemic began.

A total of 52,605 residents and nonresidents have had COVID-19 since the first COVID-19 cases were identified in Alaska. Only one of the new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday was in a nonresident.

At least 1,177 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 56 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another two people are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Seven of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS dashboard on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the green with 556 inpatient and 40 ICU beds available in the state.

DHSS says a total of 1,430,967 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

The state COVID-19 vaccine dashboard states 67,173 first dose and 14,663 second dose vaccinations have been administered.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 52

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 16

Kodiak Island Borough: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 29

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 30

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

City and Borough of Juneau: 17

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 6

Bethel Census Area: 11

Kusilvak Census Area: 30

