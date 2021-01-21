Advertisement

New president brings a slightly new look to Oval Office

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:16 AM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has given the Oval Office a slight makeover.

Biden revealed the new décor Wednesday as he invited reporters into his new office to watch him sign a series of executive orders hours after he took office.

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe...
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden's administration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A bust of Cesar Chavez, the labor leader and civil rights activist, is nestled among an array of framed family photos displayed on a desk behind the new president. Also represented in sculptures are civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.

Benjamin Franklin peers down at Biden from a portrait on a nearby wall.

Biden brought a dark blue rug out of storage to replace a lighter colored one installed by former President Donald Trump.

One office feature remains: Biden is also using what’s known as the Resolute Desk because it was built from oak used in the British Arctic exploration ship HMS Resolute.

Trump used that desk, too.

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe...
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden's administration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHSS adds 24 deaths, 167 new COVID-19 cases to Alaska dashboard Wednesday
Anchorage man charged in death threat to Assembly member
(File)
1 dead another hurt following a snowmachine crash near Fox Monday
Exercise equipment from the military is offered to the public for sale.
Inside the Gates: JBER warehouse holds unwanted surplus items for public purchase
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

Latest News

Riley June Williams is accused of helping steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy...
Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail
Gray whales feeding (Photo from NOAA)
Gray whale population drops by quarter off U.S. West Coast
In this Friday, April 24, 2020 file photo, activists place thousands of protest placards in...
World leaders laud US return to climate fight under Biden
Lottery officials say the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland, matching all six numbers...
Powerball jackpot winner worth $731.1M sold in Maryland