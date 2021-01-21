Advertisement

Numerous storms impact Alaska

Blowing snow over southwest Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:25 PM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The next few rounds of winter storms has arrived in southwest Alaska, after blowing strong winds through the Aleutians. Winds will be elevated over the Alaska Range, west coast and parts of southcentral. Rain and snow will be more common south of Anchorage. The state’s largest city will likely see rain-snow work its way into the area by Saturday.

