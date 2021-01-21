Advertisement

Pet Project: Sirius

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:08 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s pet project features Sirius, a young 9-month old cat who is playful, curious and adventurous.

Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager Aimee Everett said he is a sassy boy who talks back and can hold up his end of the conversation.

Sirius loves to be the center of attention, and while he gets along with other pets, he likes to be the star of the show.

