Advertisement

Schwarzenegger on COVID-19 vaccine: ‘Come with me if you want to live’

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:46 AM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing some muscle to the fight against coronavirus.

He’s encouraging everyone to get the vaccine.

On Wednesday, he tweeted out a video of himself getting the shot and then speaking to the camera.

The Terminator star’s last sentence will sound familiar: “All right, I just got my vaccine, and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone. Come with me if you want to live.”

Schwarzenegger included a short statement with the video, writing: “Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine.”

He then repeated that famous line from Terminator -- “Come with me if you want to live!”

He could also say “I’ll be back,” because he will, no doubt, return for his second dose of vaccine in a couple of weeks.

The need for vaccine participation is very great. So far, the coronavirus has killed more than 400,000 people in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHSS adds 24 deaths, 167 new COVID-19 cases to Alaska dashboard Wednesday
Anchorage man charged in death threat to Assembly member
(File)
1 dead another hurt following a snowmachine crash near Fox Monday
Exercise equipment from the military is offered to the public for sale.
Inside the Gates: JBER warehouse holds unwanted surplus items for public purchase
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

Latest News

Lottery officials say the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland, matching all six numbers...
Powerball jackpot winner worth $731.1M sold in Maryland
People and security forces gather at the site of a deadly bomb attack in a market selling used...
Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad, at least 32 dead
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
Biden’s US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat
The actor and former California governor urges people to get vaccinated as soon as they can.
RAW: Schwarzenegger gets COVID-19 vaccine: 'Come with me if you want to live'