Seattle Mariners want to hear from Alaska baseball fans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2021 regular-season starts for the Seattle Mariners is 71 days away, but first, the Mariners want to hear from Alaskans.

The Mariners Care Virtual Community Tour is being held on Feb. 10 from 5-6 pm for fans in Alaska and will feature a live question and answer session with corner infielders Evan White and Dylan Moore.

This regional Q&A session will be on the Mariners YouTube Channel and if fans want to sign up to ask a question you can find more information on their website. Major League Baseball Spring Training begins next month, and the Seattle Mariners season starts on April 1 against the San Fransisco Giants.

