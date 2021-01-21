Weather Lab: Redington JR/SR High School students learn what causes extreme temperature differences

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - School is taking place in many formats this year, but whether in person, virtual or at home, students are hard at work learning.

Each week a school learning about meteorology in Alaska will be highlighted on CBS 5 and on Channel 2, and meteorologists from Alaska’s Weather Source will answer their Weather Lab question of the week.

This week, CBS 5 Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey got to check in over Zoom with the students at Redington JR/SR High School in Wasilla. The sixth graders in Liane Ryan’s classes are learning about the atmosphere and the water cycle, which in Alaska includes arctic sea ice and glaciers.

Frey showed them the tools she uses to forecast the weather and where she gets all the data to analyze the weather. The students also had several questions for Melissa, including this week’s weather lab question of the week: What causes extreme temperature differences? Watch her answer in the video above.

