Advertisement

Weather Lab: Redington JR/SR High School students learn what causes extreme temperature differences

Weather lesson from Alaska’s Weather Source
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:55 PM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - School is taking place in many formats this year, but whether in person, virtual or at home, students are hard at work learning.

Each week a school learning about meteorology in Alaska will be highlighted on CBS 5 and on Channel 2, and meteorologists from Alaska’s Weather Source will answer their Weather Lab question of the week.

This week, CBS 5 Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey got to check in over Zoom with the students at Redington JR/SR High School in Wasilla. The sixth graders in Liane Ryan’s classes are learning about the atmosphere and the water cycle, which in Alaska includes arctic sea ice and glaciers.

Question of the Week
Question of the Week(Alaska's News Source)

Frey showed them the tools she uses to forecast the weather and where she gets all the data to analyze the weather. The students also had several questions for Melissa, including this week’s weather lab question of the week: What causes extreme temperature differences? Watch her answer in the video above.

If you’re a teacher and would like to schedule a virtual or in-person weather presentation for your class, click here.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage man charged in death threat to Assembly member
Anchorage small business owners held up cardboard tombstones in front of the Anchorage Assembly...
‘I really dislike lies’: Business owners react to being on list of closed stores
Alaska man offers first-hand account of US Capitol riot to Kenai radio station
Road Conditions 10/20
No in-person school for ASD and APU students due to hazardous road conditions
New death, 130 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

Latest News

Weather Lab: Redington
Weather Lab: Redington JR/SR High School
Anchorage School District
‘I feel anxious. I feel excited’: ASD parents start sending kids back to school
As we embark on a new year this is a good opportunity to evaluate the status of your home to...
A check-up for your house, how identifying small problems can save big bucks
One of the local sales keeping Oomingmak surviving through the pandemic.
Local businesses continue to depend on local shoppers, vaccine rollout