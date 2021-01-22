Advertisement

6 in 10 older Americans don’t know how to get vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:33 AM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s plenty of uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports about 60% of older Americans aren’t sure where or when they can get their vaccinations.

Researchers say the respondents felt “frustrated,” “confused” and “angry” about the situation.

This comes as the Biden administration hopes to have 100 million vaccinations given within the president’s first 100 days.

The findings are based on more than 1,500 people interviewed Jan. 11 – Jan. 18.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother turning to social media to tell young man it is not his fault her daughter is in a coma.
Mother of daughter hit by vehicle tells driver it’s ‘not his fault’
Grass pokes through the snow in the wind-scoured plains in ANWR's 1002 area.
Alaska’s political leaders, others react to Biden’s moratorium on drilling in ANWR
The Alaska Capitol. (January, 2021)
Governor wants infrastructure package, PFD paid quickly, but Senate majority says the budget comes first
New death, 203 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday
The Anchorage School District is staying with its plan to return students to in person learning...
Teachers union files grievance with ASD over school safety concerns

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Russia welcomes US proposal to extend nuclear treaty
Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his...
Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief
Educating and activating high school students who want to make a difference in the fight...
In search of solutions: The Teens for Climate Action Summit
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Twitter suspends Iran top leader’s account over Trump threat