Advertisement

ExxonMobil becomes latest sponsor to sever Iditarod ties

FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, a crowd standing behind ExxonMobile signage watches...
FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, a crowd standing behind ExxonMobile signage watches as Thomas Waerner, of Norway, arrives in Nome, Alaska to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The world's most famous sled dog race has lost another major sponsor as the Iditarod prepares for a scaled-back version of this year's race because of the pandemic, officials said Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. ExxonMobil confirmed to The Associated Press that the oil giant will drop its sponsorship of the race. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File)(Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:50 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Iditarod, the world’s most famous sled dog race, has lost another major sponsor as it prepares for a scaled back version of this year’s race because of the pandemic.

ExxonMobil confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the oil giant will drop its sponsorship of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race after the 2021 running. The move comes after ExxonMobil, which has been a race sponsor since 1978, received pressure from one of its shareholders and the race’s biggest critic, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

This year’s race has been shortened to 860 miles. The race will start on March 7 and end near Anchorage and not run to Nome as usual.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother turning to social media to tell young man it is not his fault her daughter is in a coma.
Mother of daughter hit by vehicle tells driver it’s ‘not his fault’
Grass pokes through the snow in the wind-scoured plains in ANWR's 1002 area.
Alaska’s political leaders, others react to Biden’s moratorium on drilling in ANWR
The Alaska Capitol. (January, 2021)
Governor wants infrastructure package, PFD paid quickly, but Senate majority says the budget comes first
New death, 203 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday
The Anchorage School District is staying with its plan to return students to in person learning...
Teachers union files grievance with ASD over school safety concerns

Latest News

A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
No new deaths, 290 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday
Sitka man arrested for intentionally killing and running over ducks
Educating and activating high school students who want to make a difference in the fight...
In search of solutions: The Teens for Climate Action Summit
Educating and activating high school students who want to make a difference in the fight...
Teens for climate action summit gives high school students opportunities to make a difference