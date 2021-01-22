Future, former college hockey players take the ice this weekend to ‘Save Seawolf Hockey’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hockey is returning to Anchorage as alumni from the University of Alaska Anchorage face-off with alumni from the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Mulcahy outdoor ice rinks. Future college hockey players will also be taking the ice this weekend for the Seapup Cup youth 3-on-3 tournaments.

“It will be nice to be back around games again,” UAA head hockey coach Matt Curley said. “Giving us a little momentum in our final push to save our program.”

The alumni game will be streamed live on Facebook and will be similar to a telethon with opportunities for those watching at home to donate, and those going to the alumni game in person can purchase a Benton Bay Lions Club raffle ticket. The alumni game will feature Seawolf fan favorites like Brian Kraft, Matt Shasby and Chris King. The game is a tradition for the former Nanooks and Seawolves usually played the weekend of the Governor’s Cup before the college game faces off.

“This game is special playing UAF,” former Seawolf Jim Mayes said. “This is going to be a fun-filled game, but very competitive.”

Mayes was proud to add that UAA had never lost an alumni game. The winner of Saturday’s game will have bragging rights, but the focus for players on both teams is fundraising.

“I grew up watching them [UAA] play,” former Nanook Dustin Molle said. “My dad played for UAA, and we’re fired up to do anything we can to help them out.”

So far $1.16 million has been raised by Save Seawolf Hockey, which needs $3 million in cash and pledge donations by Feb. 15 for reinstatement. A big milestone for the fundraising effort will be reaching $1.5 million, but it is expected to get there soon after this weekend’s event.

Both UAA hockey and gymnastics have silent auctions online open until Jan. 31, plus a 50-50 split the pot raffle through the Benton Bay Lions. You can also text UAAhockey to 41444 to donate as well.

