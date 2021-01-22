Advertisement

Instacart to lay off about 1,800 workers

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at...
The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:32 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instacart is cutting its workforce by more than 1,800 employees.

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.

Instacart says it’s a result of changes in how it works with its partners.

For pickup orders, grocers are increasingly using Instacart’s platform to receive orders but leaning on their own workers, rather than Instacart, to fulfill them.

Instacart added hundreds of thousands of contract workers during the pandemic, but these cuts could show the company is rethinking its relationship with some grocers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother turning to social media to tell young man it is not his fault her daughter is in a coma.
Mother of daughter hit by vehicle tells driver it’s ‘not his fault’
Grass pokes through the snow in the wind-scoured plains in ANWR's 1002 area.
Alaska’s political leaders, others react to Biden’s moratorium on drilling in ANWR
The Alaska Capitol. (January, 2021)
Governor wants infrastructure package, PFD paid quickly, but Senate majority says the budget comes first
New death, 203 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday
The Anchorage School District is staying with its plan to return students to in person learning...
Teachers union files grievance with ASD over school safety concerns

Latest News

FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, a crowd standing behind ExxonMobile signage watches...
ExxonMobil becomes latest sponsor to sever Iditarod ties
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
LIVE: Biden to sign executive actions expected to address food and unemployment aid
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
Sitka man arrested for intentionally killing and running over ducks
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly