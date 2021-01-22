Mother of daughter hit by vehicle tells driver it’s ‘not his fault’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dana Stone is the mother of 18-year-old Hayley Stone, who was hit by a car last Wednesday near Tudor and Shelikof Street. Dana Stone wants to send the young man who hit her daughter a message.

“I just want the young man to know he is OK, this is not his fault, and he is in our prayers too,” said Dana Stone.

The Anchorage Police Department responded to a call around 3:20 in the morning of Jan. 13. The driver drove off but returned with a parent and cooperated with the police.

“I think the family is probably devastated, I’m sure the mom is scared too, you know that’s her baby too,” Dana Stone told Alaska’s News Source. “That young man does not need this living over his life for the rest of his life, especially if she passes.”

Mother wants teen who hit her daughter with his car to know it is 'not his fault.' (Dana Stone)

Dana Stone said her daughter is at a hospital in a coma with very little brain activity. She has no idea who the driver is but turned to Facebook to spread her message of forgiveness and to tell him she feels that it’s not his fault.

Dana Stone said Hayley Stone has battled depression over the years and before Wednesday, had attempted suicide two separate times; she believes her daughter was trying again to take her own life the night she was hit by the car.

“I wasn’t expecting her to try to commit suicide, because she seemed happy. And if I look back at that the last few times she seemed happy,” Dana Stone said. “I believe that he should not be charged with hitting her and I think it’s extremely important that he knows it’s not his fault.”

This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed, according to APD.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Hayley Stone.

If you are considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or Stop Suicide Alaska at 1-877-266-HELP.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.