No new deaths, 290 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Department of Health and Social Services reported 290 new COVID-19 cases and no new virus-related deaths on Friday.

A total of 52,907 residents and nonresidents have had COVID-19 since the first cases were identified in Alaska. Twenty-eight of the new cases reported Friday were in nonresidents. The state’s total death count is at 252 residents and two nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 110

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 5

Kodiak Island Borough: 6

Valdez-Cordova Cenusu Area: 1

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 35

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 37

Nome Census Area: 5

North Slope Borough: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 18

City and Borough of Juneau: 2

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 3

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 2

Aleutians West Census Area: 5

Bethel Census Area: 17

Dillingham Census Area: 4

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

At least 1,184 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 48 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another three people are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Seven of these patients are on a ventilator.

The DHSS dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the green with 580 inpatient and 48 ICU beds available in the state.

DHSS reported a total of 1,438,958 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

The state’s vaccine dashboard lists 72,899 first dose and 16,186 second dose vaccinations have been administered.

