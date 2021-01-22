Advertisement

Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden

Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.(Source: Marjorie Taylor Greene campaign via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:20 AM AKST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced on Thursday she submitted articles of impeachment against newly inaugurated President Joe Biden.

The effort is destined to go nowhere in a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

On Sunday, Greene was frozen out of her Twitter account for 12 hours for violating its terms of service.

Twitter accused her of going against its civic integrity policy by spreading election misinformation.

In a statement, Greene blasted what she calls “the borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few big tech companies have.”

She said her views aren’t inciting violence, they’re just conservative.

The social media platform is also cracking down on QAnon after its involvement in the Capitol riot.

Greene has expressed support for that group.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mother turning to social media to tell young man it is not his fault her daughter is in a coma.
Mother of daughter hit by vehicle tells driver it’s ‘not his fault’
Grass pokes through the snow in the wind-scoured plains in ANWR's 1002 area.
Alaska’s political leaders, others react to Biden’s moratorium on drilling in ANWR
The Alaska Capitol. (January, 2021)
Governor wants infrastructure package, PFD paid quickly, but Senate majority says the budget comes first
New death, 203 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday
The Anchorage School District is staying with its plan to return students to in person learning...
Teachers union files grievance with ASD over school safety concerns

Latest News

Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman in 2013.
Carnival Cruise Line cancels trips through April
CORONAVIRUS VARIANT lettering, on texture, finished graphic (Source: AP)
Data points to vaccine working against COVID-19 variant
FILE PHOTO - The Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists."
Get paid to eat candy! Company looks to hire taste testers
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Russia welcomes US proposal to extend nuclear treaty