Sitka man arrested for intentionally killing and running over ducks

(KGWN)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:24 AM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a Sitka man intentionally run over a group of ducks on a roadway adjacent to Swan Lake in Sitka.

In an online dispatch, troopers say 70-year-old Monte Cozzetto drove his white van through a flock of mallards on the roadway, killing one bird and injuring various others.

AST says he was issued a summons for using a motorized vehicle to harass or molest game and is scheduled to appear in the Sitka District Court.

