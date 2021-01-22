Warm weekend, then temperatures take a nosedive

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gusty southeasterly winds held temperatures on the warmer side through the night, as Anchorage sees it’s 16th consecutive day of abnormally warm conditions. The multitude of storms that have been impacting the region are a big contributor to our warmth and that activity is set to die down in the coming days.

Until then, the warmth remains. With temperatures holding above freezing through the overnight hours, icy conditions will once again be an issue. Some isolated areas across Southcentral are seeing rain/snow, but drier air is making it hard for much of that to reach the surface. This trend will carry us through the day, with any precipitation tapering off by the afternoon hours. Don’t be surprised to see peeks of sunshine through the day, as clearer skies briefly make a return.

We see one final storm in Southcentral starting tomorrow. A low drifts into the Gulf of Alaska and will set its sights on the Prince William Sound. Because of the easterly shift with this storm, it’s looking like Anchorage and the valley will have some downsloping winds to work with. This will keep much of the afternoon dry, so light snowfall accumulation is expected. We’ll also continue to see warm temperatures, as highs once again climb into the mid to upper 30s.

A change is on the horizon starting Sunday. As the last of the storm pushes out of the region, colder air spills back into the state. For many this cold will likely come as a shock, considering the warmth that we’ve been seeing. By the middle of next week, many locations will see highs near 20 and overnight lows falling into the single digits.

Have a safe and happy weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.