Winter storms pass through Alaska

Further rain, snow and windy periods
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:23 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A combination plate of weather is slated to hit the state over the next few days. Winter storm warnings and advisories will continue across the west and northwest part of the state, where winds will create blowing snow conditions as some areas could see some 6 to 12 inches of snow. Dry and cool through Friday for southeast panhandle communities...this will change into the weekend.

